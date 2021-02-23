Gran Turismo 7 gets delay boot back to 2022

Sony’s delayed Gran Turismo 7 back to the year 2022, per an interview this week with Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan. This information was handled by a PR representative for Sony, when inquired about by the interviewer – almost as if they’d expected to be asked about this massively important video game in said interview. They also spoke a bit about Sony releasing games to PC.

Information appears in a GQ UK interview, of all places. There, upon asking whether Gran Turismo 7 would be released as previously suggested, a Sony PR representative presented the following quote.

“GT7 has been impacted by COVID-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022,” said the PR representative from Sony. “With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.”

This isn’t the only game or movie or TV show delayed by the pandemic, and not the only title impacted by the pandemic for Sony, specifically. One might expect that this would mean that all Sony-developed video games were delayed. That does not appear to be the case.

Speaking a bit about the future of Sony with regard to PC games, Ryan suggested that Sony is in good shape for future development thanks to events over the past couple years. “We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they’ve ever been before,” said Ryan. “Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games.”

Ryan went on to note that they’d recognized the “opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience,” and that the cost and potential benefit in developing a game (for PlayStation or for PlayStation AND PC) made their decision to expand to PC a simple one. No word yet on whether this means all future Gran Turismo 7 makes the leap to all other platforms.