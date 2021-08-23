Gorgeous Galpin Porsche 356 Speedster is for a Porsche competition

In the world of valuable classic cars, few are worth more than classic and completely restored Porsche models. Pure stock restored classic Porsche cars are some of the most valuable vehicles in the world. While most classic Porsche collectors prefer bone stock, some beautiful modified restoration examples will be competing in the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge.

The restoration challenge is a competition with 40 participating Porsche dealerships restoring and transforming 40 classic Porsche cars. One of the vehicles that will be entered into the competition comes from Galpin, and it’s one of the most iconic Porsche models ever made – the 356 Speedster. While the car isn’t all original, it is modified in a period-correct manner.

Porsche Santa Clarita acquired a 1955 356 Speedster for the competition and restored the car beautifully. The dealership is famous for “Galpanized” cars, and this particular vehicle features modifications that might have been made in the 1950s. The car had been modified by previous owners and was unable to return to a completely stock form.

Since the car couldn’t be returned to original, Galpin decided to modify it as an owner might have done when the car was new. The 1600SC air-cooled flat-four engine and 519 transaxle were upgraded. The dealership added chrome components to the engine for a little more style.

Using factory Porsche hardware, mechanics also refreshed the vehicle’s exhaust, brakes, suspension, and engine heads. Bodywork and painting were handled within the Galpin Auto Sports family, including modifications to the vehicle’s exterior, such as shaved rocker moldings, shaved reflectors, and a modified chrome bumper.

The car has custom blue-green paint from PPG and a set of magnesium Halibrand Knock-off wheels from 1960 painted gold. The interior of the Porsche is particularly beautiful, featuring plaid on the seats and door panels. The dash was also painted in the same exterior paint color, and the car uses factory Porsche gauges. Overall, it is a beautifully finished vehicle but if it’s good enough to win the competition remains to be seen.