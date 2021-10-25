GoPro HERO 10 firmware update fixes camera’s overheating problem

GoPro is releasing a firmware update for its HERO 10 Black action camera that will, among other things, address the overheating issue some consumers have reported. The camera is capable of recording at up to 5.3K60, but the downside of this performance level is increased heat production that, in certain situations, may cause the camera to shut down unexpectedly.

The GoPro HERO 10 Black firmware update, which is scheduled to launch by the end of the month, will introduce three new Video Performance Modes: Extended Battery, Tripod/Stationary Video, and Maximum Video Performance. The Tripod/Stationary Video mode is the one that will help reduce overheating and shutdown issues, doing so by optimizing the video resolution, frame rates, and video clip length for times when the camera lacks motion and airflow to keep it cool.

The Extended Battery mode, meanwhile, optimizes the camera’s frame rate and resolution for max battery life and recording times. Finally, the new Maximum Video Performance mode maxes out the camera’s frame rates and resolution for top image quality.

GoPro says the new Tripod/Stationary Video mode will extend the average video clip length at 5.3K60 by 47-percent to 29 minutes at 77F. The greatest clip length benefit is seen with the 4K60 video recording option, which has been increased by 154-percent to 63 minutes. This improvement is made possible, in part, by disabling HyperSmooth and GPS while in Tripod/Stationary Video mode.

In addition to the firmware update, GoPro has also announced its new Enduro battery, which is designed to extend battery life and improve performance in cold temperatures. The Enduro battery can support recording 5.3K60 videos with an average length of 56 minutes when the battery itself has a temperature of 14F, according to GoPro. Users can also expect longer video recording lengths with Enduro when used in warmer, more typical environments. Enduro will be available for $24.99 USD starting on November 30.