Google Stadia Pro is free for you for 2 months

This week the folks behind Google Stadia revealed a plan to bring new users in with 2 free months of gameplay. This plan gives all users – ALL users – 2 months for free. That includes people that are already paying for Google Stadia Pro, for the next two months, starting over the next few days.

UPDATE: MOST people can access this – inside one of 14 countries. Per Phil Harrison, Vice President and GM, Google Stadia, “we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months. This is starting today and rolling out over the next 48 hours.”

New users

To sign up for Google Stadia, users will need to head to Stadia dot com and follow the sign-up instructions. Users will need to download the Stadia app for Android or iOS, and keep in mind that this system requires a keyboard and mouse, or HID compliant USB supported game controller.

You can also play using a Wi-fi connection on one of several Android devices. The list of Android devices on which Stadia games can be played is growing, but for now is limited to Samsung Galaxy S8 (and newer Samsung Galaxy S and Note devices), Razer Phone 1 and 2, ASUS ROG Phone 1 and 2, and Google Pixel 2, 3, and 4 devices.

If you’ve got a Google Chromecast Ultra, that’s also a way to play – youll want an official Google Stadia controller for that particular setup. See our official Google Stadia Review for a closer look at what this gaming system is all about.

Already Pro users

To get two free months as a Google Stadia Pro user, if you’re already a Google Stadia Pro subscriber, you’ll need take no action whatsoever. According to Harrison, “If you’re already a paid Stadia Pro subscriber, we won’t charge you for the next two months.” That’s pretty decent, and not often something a subscription-centric company program will do for people already paying per-month. So, good on you, Google.