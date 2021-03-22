Google Stadia lands Resident Evil 7, Village with big promos for both

Google announced today that Resident Evil Village won’t be the only recent Resident Evil game to land on Stadia. Before Resident Evil Village arrives in May, Stadia users will get a crack at Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition. On top of that, Google also announced a new promotion for Resident Evil Village that could make Stadia one of the preferred places to buy the title for many gamers.

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition will be available through Stadia Pro, Google’s paid subscription service to Stadia. It’ll be going live on April 1st (which isn’t an April Fools joke), and it’ll include all of the extra content that originally shipped for the game. That means it’ll include the base game in addition to Banned Footage Vol. 1 and 2, End of Zoe, and Not a Hero.

Google announced today that Resident Evil 7 will be available outside of Stadia Pro, but didn’t say how much it will cost. On the other hand, we do know how much Resident Evil Village will cost on Stadia when it releases there on May 7th – $59.99 for the standard version and $69.99 for the Deluxe Edition – but that $60 will get you more than just the game.

Those who purchase Resident Evil Village through Stadia will also be eligible to receive a Stadia Premiere Edition, which includes a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra. The Stadia Premiere Edition will be included in the purchase price of Resident Evil Village, but you’ll need to pre-order or buy the game before midnight PDT on May 21st to be eligible to receive it.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to pre-order the game from the Stadia website and then wait to receive a redemption code via email “within a week of the game launching.” That email will detail how you redeem the code, so be sure to keep an eye out for it if you’re planning on buying Resident Evil Village through Stadia. Resident Evil Village is also out on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on May 7th.