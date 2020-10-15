Google Stadia just got some awesome Cyberpunk 2077 release news

If you’re planning to play Cyberpunk 2077 through Google Stadia, then the last few months have probably been somewhat frustrating for you. While CD Projekt Red confirmed Cyberpunk 2077‘s release date for other platforms long ago, we’ve only been hearing a late 2020 release window for Google Stadia. During the most recent edition of Night City Wire, CD Projekt Red finally revealed when Cyberpunk 2077 will be available through Stadia, and users should be pretty happy with the date.

That’s because Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on Stadia on November 19th, which is the same day it’s arriving on other platform. As Google pointed out in a separate announcement, this means that Stadia players can technically be among the first to play Cyberpunk 2077, as they won’t need to wait for game downloads or installs to finish before they can dive in (though those who pre-load the game on other platforms will be able to start playing it with similar speed on release day).

A game like Cyberpunk 2077 could do a lot to drive home the benefits of game streaming, as it’s going to be a title that many people will probably prefer to play on PC. For someone who doesn’t have a machine that can run Cyberpunk 2077 at the best or even good graphics settings, streaming could be one solution, especially if they don’t own any of the other platforms Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on.

Cyberpunk 2077 has fallen victim to a couple different delays at this point. It was originally slated for release in April, which was later pushed back to September. In June, CD Projekt Red delayed the game to its current release date of November 19th, 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 went gold earlier this month, so that should mean no more delays for the game.

So, with this confirmation, we’ll see Cyberpunk 2077 launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia on November 19th, 2020. We’ll see it head to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at some point in 2021, but the current-gen version will be playable on those consoles in the meantime. We’ll let you know when more details about Cyberpunk 2077 come around the bend, so stay tuned for those.