Google Stadia is finally getting Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV support

Google today delivered some good news for Stadia users, revealing that the service will soon add compatibility with a pretty large number of Android TV devices. This compatibility won’t be shipping out until later this month, but when it arrives, it’ll first and foremost add Stadia support for the (relatively) new Chromecast with Google TV.

Chromecast with Google TV launched last September, and it notably arrived without Google Stadia support. Google is fixing that particular oversight on June 23rd, when it will ship out expanded Android TV support for Stadia. You can take a look at the full list of compatible devices below:

• Chromecast with Google TV

• Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

• Nvidia Shield TV

• Nvidia Shield TV Pro

• Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

• Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

• Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

If you’re an Android TV user and you don’t see your device on that list, you can breathe a sigh of relief because you aren’t being left out in the cold – at least not entirely. Google says that any Android TV OS device that isn’t on the list can still turn on experimental support for Stadia. This will allow you to use Stadia on your Android TV device, but of course since this is an experimental feature, you should expect to encounter a few issues as you play.

If you have an Android TV device that isn’t officially supported and you want to tap into this experimental Stadia support, Google says that you simply need to grab the Stadia app from the Play Store, open it up, and then hit the “Continue” button when you see the opt in screen. Experimental Stadia support for all devices, along with full support for the Android TV devices listed above, will be going live on June 23rd.