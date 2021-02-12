Google Stadia game streaming service adding over 100 games in 2021

Today Google announced that their newest round of games readied for Stadia will be among “more than 100 games” that’ll be added to the platform in the year 2021. Per Google, more than 100 games will be added to the Stadia store “in 2021”. This doesn’t necessarily mean that all the games will be strictly 100% new to the world, but they’ll certainly be new to Stadia.

Today Google also featured a set of 7 new games that’ll be appearing on Google Stadia soon. They include Hellpoint from Cradle Games, Street Power Football by Maximum Games, Killer Queen Black by Liquid Bit, Judgement by Sega of America, Kaze and the Wild Masks by SOEDESCO, FIFA 21 by EA SPORTS, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition by WayForward, Shante: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut by WayForward, and It came from space and ate our brains by Triangle Studios.

The Shantae games will be released on February 23, 2021. The Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition game will be an all-inclusive version of the game that’s appeared on other platforms before. This version has all previously released DLC, too.

Kaze and the Wild Masks looks incredible. This game’s Stadia appearance was revealed back in September of 2020, but the game won’t be released until March of 2021. This is a 90’s inspired platformer with wild colors and modern-looking pixel art.

Judgement will be released in April – that’s a very adult-looking sort of game with plenty of blood. Street Power Football looks like the most unique piece of action on the list. That’ll be “coming soon” from Maximum Games, and it’s going to be hyped UP.

Stadia will deliver a wild line of games in the year 2021, including titles like Hello Engineer and Far Cry 6. Stadia has a full list of already-available games ready to roll at Stadia dot com – and we’ll let you know what’s up for what’s next!