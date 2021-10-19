Google rolls out 2 Gig fiber broadband in San Antonio

Google has announced that it is rolling out 2 Gig fiber Internet services in San Antonio, Texas. Customers in some parts of the San Antonio service area can now sign up for Google’s 2 Gig service that provides 2000 mbps downloads and up to 1000 mbps uploads for $100 per month. Making the service even more appealing compared to the competition, Google does not include a data cap on the service.

Google’s new service also has no annual contract, and the $100 monthly cost includes installation and required equipment. It is currently working on technical requirements to make 2 Gig available in parts of its San Antonio network rolled out first. Currently, the new service is available for residents in some areas of West, East, North, and Northwest San Antonio.

The service is available to homes, some living in apartments or condos, and the San Antonio Medical Center area. Construction crews are expanding the service availability in the Northeast, Northwest, and inner Westside areas, including Leon Valley, St. Mary’s University, Stone Oak, and Encino areas.

Google says once those areas are completed will begin to build the service out to other communities on the southwest side. The search giant also points out that since the service rolled out in San Antonio four years ago, it has worked with local organizations to address digital equity and inclusion within the city. In addition, Google is announcing an expansion of support for Libraries without Borders’ Wash and Learn Initiative by rolling out their service to a second laundromat.

Google says it expects 2021 to be the biggest build year in San Antonio since it rolled its network out to begin with. Google invites those in San Antonio to sign up for its email list for the latest information on availability in their area.