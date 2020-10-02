Google Play Pass is now available in 24 new countries

Google Play fans in countries outside the US haven’t always been able to access the Play Pass subscription service. The good news for some in European countries feeling left out is that Google has expanded into 24 additional markets. Previously, Play Pass was available in the US, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
The list of 24 new supported countries includes:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Greece
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
Whether or not the Play Service is worth the subscription is up to each individual. However, it does have a significant amount of content that players can enjoy without having to pay for each game or app. There are some requirements to enjoy Play Pass.
To join Play Pass, users have to be on a device running Android version 4.4 or higher. Users must have the Google Play Store app version 16.6.25 or higher. A valid payment method is required, and users must have the same billing country and Google Play country. Users can’t subscribe to Play Pass with an account set up through work or school. To share Play Pass with family, users have to be a family manager or able to create a family. Play Pass doesn’t offer access to all of Google Playing, only a section of popular apps.