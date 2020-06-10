Google Pixel shipments surpassed OnePlus in 2019 based on IDC data

Google’s Pixel phones are without a doubt some of the most popular Android phones out there but, as many OEMs have learned the hard way, popularity doesn’t exactly translate into sales. There are definitely concerns about the viability of Google’s own smartphones as a profitable business especially after reports of lackluster sales. Shedding a bit more positive light on the matter, IDC reveals that Google actually had a good year last year, enough to even outrank OnePlus shipments in 2019.

That’s a rather big claim to make, especially considering how OnePlus phones are often painted as hot-selling items when they launch. IDC EMEA Associate VP Francisco Jeronimo doesn’t give OnePlus’ numbers but does reveal that Google sold a total of 7.2 million Pixel phones in 2019, a 52% jump from its 2018 figures and its best so far.

That runs contrary to some reports on the sales of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4, both launched in 2019, but Jeronimo does make some clarifications. In a nutshell, timing is everything and the numbers IDC gathered covered not only those two but even the Pixel 3 as well.

. @Google continues to expand the #Pixel portfolio and sales are growing. In 2019 shipments grew 52% YoY to reach the highest volume ever, with strong performances in the USA, Western Europe and Japan. It now ships more units than @oneplus but it is still far from reaching Top10 pic.twitter.com/qY66isF9vN — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) June 9, 2020

The first quarter of 2019 was actually the Pixel 3’s second quarter of sales and while the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 did have weaker launch figures, their impact still fell within 2019. More importantly, Jeronimo adds, 2019 saw the Pixel expand to three new markets, increasing Google’s reach and shipment numbers.

While it does give a different perspective on the Pixel phones’ performance in the market, it still isn’t enough for Google, the creator of Android, to enter the top 10. That is probably still far from its grasp, even with the highly-anticipated launch of the Pixel 4a next month.