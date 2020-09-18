Google Pixel Buds 2 update fixes one of many audio issues

It was really no surprise that Google would jump on the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds trend popularized by the Apple AirPods but there have been concerns whether it could pull off a decent job. The Google Pixel Buds touted smart features like Google Assistant and even Google Translate integration but audio quality has been less than impressive. In fact, the Pixel Buds (2020) have been marred by quite a number of audio problems and the strangest one finally just got a fix.

As of firmware version 550 last month, users have been complaining about what could be me the eeriest audio bug ever. Audio would cut out ever 110 seconds, no more, no less which, while curious, is also beyond frustrating. Firmware version 552 is promised to fix that issue, though Google naturally didn’t explain what went wrong in the first place.

This is definitely good news for Pixel Buds 2 owners but it’s just the latest bug to be fixed in a litany of audio bugs. Almost every update that has been released has included fixes to one audio issue after another. While bugs are not uncommon, audio bugs that ruin the experience are fatal flaws for audio accessories such as earbuds.

And that’s presuming all of these bugs can be fixed with software updates in the first place. There have been continuing reports of audio dropping or getting cut intermittently in different scenarios, suggesting that some problems might be deep in the hardware itself. For a $179 product, that is, again, unacceptable.

That’s not to say that the Pixel Buds 2 doesn’t have anything going for it. The ease of use, especially when paired with Android or better yet Pixel phones, is definitely worth noting. That, however, becomes pointless when you can’t even use the buds properly most of the time.