Google Pixel 6 next-level leaks begin with a gray back

A radically close look at the new Google Pixel 6 was revealed today courtesy of a 3rd-party case-maker. The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro was not yet revealed by Google at the point at which this set of images was first released. In this new set of images, we see the back set of cameras in a more clear view than was previously shown by the first major leaks of this device.

The Google Pixel 6 will likely be released this year in two editions. It’s highly likely that we’ll see the Google Pixel 6 and a larger, more expensive, more feature-full device called Google Pixel 6 Pro. The images we’re seeing here is the Google Pixel 6 Pro, with a curved-edge frontside display and a wide variety of cameras and sensors on the back.

Unfortunate for those looking for 3D scanning abilities with this device, it does not appear that we’ve got a LiDAR sensor here. Instead, it would appear that there’s a set of three camera lenses, a large LED flash array, at least one microphone, and some other tiny sensors.

It would appear that the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a front-facing selfie camera set in the center top of the machine, peeking through a port hole in the display. This device imagery would also appear to suggest that the device has an in-display or under-display fingerprint scanner.

One odd bit here is the color of the camera array under the case – unless what this case is suggesting is that everything outside of the lenses and sensors is the color of the case. In previous leaks, the camera array has always been black.

In this leak, we’re seeing either black or a light silver. It’ll be surprising to find one version with the whole camera array in black, allowing the many sensors to feel like a single unit, while the other version uses gray, making each sensor stand out on its own.

Take a peek at other recent Google Pixel 6 leaks to see how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will take on the rest of the smartphone world this Autumn, 2021.