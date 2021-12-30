Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update delayed over frustrating bug

Google has announced that the next big Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro software update has been delayed until next month over a frustrating bug that causes calls to disconnect. The good news is that Google has already identified the issue and is working on getting a patch out to fix it, but it’ll be a few weeks before that update is ready to download and install.

The company rolled out its December update to Pixel 6 owners earlier this month, but reports soon caught its attention. Some users claimed that after installing the update, their handset would randomly disconnect or drop calls, making it difficult to use the smartphone as, you know, a phone.

The reports prompted an investigation from Google, which says on its support forum that it identified the problem and, in light of the time it’ll take to release a patch, paused the December update until the bug fix is in place. That will be, according to the forum post, in late January.

Troubleshooting while you wait

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners who already received and installed the update have the option of rolling their device back to the previous software version — but you only need to do that if you’re one of the unlucky people experiencing connectivity problems post-update. Everyone else should be fine continuing with the latest software version, then installing the patch when it is released in a few weeks.

Rolling back your Pixel 6 will be a hassle, as it involves using the Android Flash Tool and it will end up factory resetting your device. A factory reset, for those unfamiliar, means everything on your phone will be erased and you’ll have to start fresh, including reinstalling your apps and signing back into your accounts.

If you do decide to revert to the older software version, be sure to back up all of your data, including photos and videos, before proceeding. Google has published details on how to safely backup your Android smartphone, then restore it when ready.