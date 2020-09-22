Google Pixel 5 leaks in full with one tiny surprise

This morning the Google Pixel 5 was leaked in a big way. Per the leak, the Google Pixel 5 will be released with a 6-inch OLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels across its face. With the flexible OLED tech and a 19:5 aspect ratio in play, this device works with a 432 PPI (pixels per inch) display density with a 90Hz image refresh rate. This device also sports HDR and 24 bit color depth.

The Google Pixel 5 has a fingerprint reader on its back as it has in past iterations. The front does not have a fingerprint reader, but IS covered with a pane of Gorilla Glass 6. This display has a single punch hole in its upper left-hand corner for a forward-facing camera.

There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC inside with the ability to roll with 5G connectivity. This device’s international edition has connectivity with sub-6 5G, we MAY see a version here in the USA for Verizon with mmWave – we shall see!

This device has a set of cameras on its back that’ll out-do their predecessors, we must assume – but we’ll be interested to see how, once we get a closer look at the software. The main camera on the back is a Sony 12.2-megapixel sensor with dual-pixel phase detection autofocus with 1.4 um pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture and a 77-degree FOV.

There’s a wide-angle lens on the back as well with 107-degrees FOV with a 16-megapixel sensor and F/2.2 aperture and pixels at 1.0um. The front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel sensor and an apterture size of 83-degrees FOV.

Per the leak today from WinFuture, there’s a massive 4080mAh battery under the hood of the Pixel 5 smartphone. There’s a USB-C cord and an 18W power plug in the box – AND we’ve got wireless charging (back again!) This device is tipped to have IP68 certification for water and dust, and there’s word that the housing of the Pixel 5 will be made of 100% recycled aluminum.

Per a set of leaks from locations like the Google France blog (post since deleted), pre-orders for the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G will begin on October 8, 2020. A leak earlier this week (see the timeline of links below) suggested the Google Pixel 5 release date was October 15, 2020.

What’s the surprise?

An unexpected but welcome surprise that’s appeared with this smartphone is the tiny chin. Where most smartphones in the world have a larger bezel below their display (near the USB port) than at the top, the Pixel 5 seems to have a bezel that’s relatively equal around the whole of the panel.

This is a surprise from Google, since Google’s Pixel lineup hasn’t been particularly forward when it comes to aesthetically-unnecessary elements. That is, unless you count the Google Pixel 3 XL’s forehead notch… or the Google Pixel 4 XL’s punch-hole display for its front-facing camera… or the punch hole for the Pixel 5… It might SEEM like a surprise that Google’s gone the extra mile to reduce the chin, but we might’ve seen it coming.