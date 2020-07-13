Google Pixel 4a leaks in big images for top-notch budget tease

Today the Google Pixel 4a was leaked both front and back by none other than Google itself. The imagery we see today was posted on the Google Store online, with high definition looks at the back side and the front side of the smartphone.

The Google Pixel 4a has a look that’s extremely similar to the Google Pixel 4, a device with an advanced camera array at its backwith multiple lenses. The Google Pixel 4a has a similar looking shape (a squircle) with camera tech inside – but it’s far more simple than that’s equipped with the 4.

The Google Pixel 4a looks to be delivered with a single front-facing camera and a near full-face frontside display. There’s a bit more of a full-face coverage here than in the standard Google Pixel 4, as the standard Pixel 4 has a more extensive set of sensors in play. The standard Pixel 4 has both an NIR flood emitter and NIR dot projector, 2 NIR cameras, and an 8MP camera, where the Pixel 4a has a single standard camera up front.

The Google Pixel 4a does make one design innovation when it comes to the front-facing display – that is the above-display speaker grille. That’s a step ahead of what’s delivered with the Pixel 4, bu is not necessarily any more powerful – we’ll just have to wait and see!

If the Google Pixel 4a is delivered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, a 3080 mAh battery, and 6GB RAM, along with 128GB internal storage, we can expect a price of around $400 USD. This would appear to match the system created by Google with the Google Pixel 3a – BUT, that might change. This might just be one of two 4a devices this year (with no XL, mind you).

This version of the device may be one of three smartphones released by Google this year. Rumors point to a Google Pixel 4a, a Google Pixel 4a 5G, and a Google Pixel 5. Cross your fingers the 5 has an upgrade or two for the inevitably larger price!