Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL reach end of life, one last update planned

Google just rolled out its monthly Pixel Security Update and while it’s pretty much regular fare by now, this month’s release is significant for a slightly unrelated reason. This is, technically, the last security update that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will receive, following the company extended update commitment to its Pixel phones. That said, Google is still set to give the phone one last hoorah before it finally bids its second “Designed by Google” phone farewell.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, both launched in 2017, were significant in two ways. All eyes were on Google on that day to see if the OG Pixel was just a one-hit-wonder or if Google has what it takes to remain a phone maker in its own right. Fortunately for Google, it wouldn’t be until the Pixel 3 that doubts about that would start to rise.

The Pixel 2 also marked a change in Google’s update schedule, committing to three years of major Android updates as well as monthly security updates. This simplified the messaging significantly and even became a pattern for other OEMs to follow. A few months back, Samsung committed to the same timetable as well as Microsoft for its Surface Duo.

Unfortunately, that day has finally arrived for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL but, just like last year, Google will be giving it a going-away present. It confirmed with Android Police that a final security update will be made available in December combining both November and December patches in one. After that, users will be left on their own.

Of course, these two and three-year update commitments are mostly arbitrary. Apple has been highly-praised supporting iPhones and iPads that are far older than that. Hopefully, Google will give its future Pixel phones the same treatment but, as far as the Pixel 2 is concerned, it’s curtains for it this year.