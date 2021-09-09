Google Photos printing service add new sizes and delivery options

Google’s photo printing subscription service has received mixed feedback since it launched in 2019. The premium service left AI to select ten photos to print and ship to subscribers every month, leaving users little choice on the matter. Since then, however, Google has expanded its photo printing options, and this time it’s growing the service further by growing the sizes you can choose from. More importantly, you can also keep yourself safe while preserving memories by letting Google deliver those photos directly to your door.

For photo prints, you can now select larger sizes of 11×14, 12×18, 16×20, and 20×30 in addition to the existing three. For the larger Canvas prints, you’re getting even more choices with six new sizes to choose from on top of the original three. Those sizes include 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36, enough to fill your wall to your heart’s content.

Google now also offers the option to deliver those prints directly to you, in case you don’t want to risk going out. That said, it does come with the disadvantage of having to wait for the prints to arrive. Same-day pick-up is still available at CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart, but those are limited to the 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10 sizes only, at least in the US. Japan gets a 3.5×5 option from 7-Eleven.

The old printing options are still available, of course. Photo Books let you compile themed photos into a single physical album starting at $9.99. Unlike the monthly subscription service, you do have some semblance of control over what photos to remove and which photos go where. Of course, you also need to pick a cover design and a title to go along with the collection.

The premium printing service is still available only in the US and still costs $6.99 a month. You can edit the collection that Google suggests, but its AI will still pick out photos based on their date metadata, though you have the option to skip months if you want.