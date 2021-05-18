Google Photos interpolation and Eternal Sunshine features incoming

This week Google revealed that they’d be automatically incorporating interpolation to Google Photos. With this feature, a series of photos that appears to be captured one after the other will be automatically offered to the user as a video. Google suggested that they will “user neural networks” to bring these photos together in a brand new way.

It’ll be interesting to see if Google will allow this feature to be used on videos, too, creating a more “smooth” video product. It’s the Soap Opera effect, and it might be something we get automatically in Google Pixel smartphones in the future. I wouldn’t rule it out if I were you!

Google will also include a new system called Little Patterns in Google Photos. This system will deliver the user a story, of sorts, showing places where Google Photos has noticed similarities. If Google sees the same shirt worn by a person on a bunch of different days, it’ll potentially create a presentation of those photos for the user.

There’ll also be new sorts of “moments” in Google Photos with new holidays from more cultures than are offered now. Google will also give users the ability to hide photos from events that they’d rather not see very often. Users will be able to hide certain people or periods of time, with ease.

It’s like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, in Google Photos. You can find all the photos of your old “friend” and make sure you never see them again without manually deleting or hiding every occurrence of their face in your Google Photos life. Easy as that.