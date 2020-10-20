Google Photos adds premium print subscription with monthly deliveries

Google has launched a monthly premium photo print subscription service for its Google Photos users, enabling anyone who is interested to automatically receive high-quality physical prints every month. This new service, which Google calls its premium print series, is priced at $6.99/month and includes 10 prints shipped monthly to customers.

Because this new service is automated, it quite obviously chooses which photos are printed and shipped — this may not be a good thing for users who upload large quantities of images, but the company says that it uses its machine learning to make its selections based on the user’s own preferences. To help ensure users get what they want, Google will give them the option of reviewing and approving or editing the month’s selection.

Likewise, users are given the option of skipping any month of orders if they want, which is an option between getting orders monthly or canceling entirely. Google Photos users can choose glossy or matte prints and customize them with things like adding borders and the date the images were captured. Premium print subscribers also have the option of turning their photos into postcards.

The premium print series is available for Google Photos users in the United States and it will be available ‘in coming weeks,’ according to Google, which notes that the $6.99/month price includes tax and shipping. In addition to the subscription service, Google is also giving Photos users same-day printing from Walgreens.

The same-day photo prints from Walgreens covers 4×6, 5×7, and 8×10 options with same-day pickup. According to Google, this approximately doubles the number of stores available to Google Photos users for same-day prints. In addition to same-day prints, Google also enables Photos users to order photo books with up to 140 pages, as well as canvas prints.