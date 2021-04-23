Google Maps can show eco-friendly locations and businesses

Living an eco-friendly life shouldn’t be hard but the reality is that it’s difficult to sustain a green lifestyle the moment you leave your abode. It might be easy to aware of how your choices can affect the environment but it’s not always that easy to find places that share that mindset. Fortunately, Google Maps just got a bit greener and can now show you the nearest recycling drop-off point or which businesses use recycled materials so that you can show your support to establishments that take sustainability seriously.

Not everything that needs to be disposed of should be disposed of in the same way. There are tons of materials that can be recycled, for example, and some things, like batteries, need to be handled with proper care. There are definitely places that accept those objects and handle the processes for you but, unless you already know what you’re looking for, finding them can be a bit of a chore.

Fortunately, Google Maps will now be highlighting exactly those locations. Businesses that accept things like batteries to be disposed of, hazardous materials, glass bottles, etc., will be easily searchable on Google Maps, at least if the business owners add those pieces of information. Visitors to those places will also be asked a series of questions that confirm or clarify what materials those businesses handle.

Google Maps can also showcase businesses with sustainable practices, like craftspeople that upscale or restaurants that compost. The idea is that people with eco-friendly lifestyles will be more likely to patronize these establishments if they are more visible.

None of these happen by magic, of course, and Google Maps needs the help of Local Guides to surface those pieces of information. Users can also contribute by answering questionnaires that pop up after they visit certain businesses that provide related services.