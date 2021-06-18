Google Maps and your business: Time to check it, now, today

It’s time to take a peek at how you and your business appear on Google Maps – and the rest of the internet. This isn’t just about having your own web page, and it’s not about updating your “under construction” Facebook group. It’s about seeing your business through the eyes of the everyday potential customer – and seeing how messy the internet can be here in 2021.

Google Maps

You do not need to pay any money to have accurate info about your business listed on Google Maps. There’s a Verify your business on Google page that makes it all very simple. Once you’ve gone through the very simple process of verifying that you are who you say you are, you can list accurate, up-to-date information on Google about your business.

If you do not do this, it is POSSIBLE Google Maps will still have accurate info about your business. It’s possible, but not guaranteed. Especially given the major changes many businesses have had to make over the past couple of years, Google Maps (and similar services) currently have massive potential for inaccuracies when it comes to listing information about businesses in your city.

How to check your info

You may want to begin by searching the address of your business in Google Maps and see if it lists your building and most accurate and updated information about your business on the map. Also search for the name of your business in Google Maps and see if Google provides accurate information.

If anything Google has listed is incorrect, Google is not necessarily under any obligation to provide accurate information. It may not seem fair or right, but it may be in your best interests to make certain the information Google has listed for the public is both true and correct.

Considerations

As a business owner, you’ll need to consider things like: “Do I want people to avoid my business because Google Maps placed the location pin on the wrong side of the block?” You might also consider: “Are people giving my business bad ratings because Google Maps has our hours incorrectly listed?”

Issues like this spring up more often than you’re likely than you’re comfortable thinking about – it’s a mess out there. And it’s not just Google Maps – though that’s probably the first place you should start to look into curating. Start right now – it’ll be worth your while!