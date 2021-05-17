Google I/O 2021 this week: When to watch, where to read

This week Google I/O 2021 is scheduled to deliver new news about Google, Android, Chrome, and everything in-between. In less than 24 hours from the moment this article is set to be published, Google I/O 2021 will begin, starting with a keynote address. This year, Google suggests they’ll focus on their mission to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

There’ll be a 9:40AM PT “pre-show” on the 18th, followed by the actual keynote at 10AM PT. This will last a full two hours, from 10AM PT until 12 noon PT. If you’re in the Central Time Zone, you’re talking noon until 2PM central time. If you live in New York, you’ll start watching at 1PM, and it’ll be over at 3PM.

At approximately 12:15 PT the Google I/O 2021 Developer Keynote will begin. This is far more important for developers of apps and software and such than it will be to the general public. The first keynote of the day will be more applicable to everyone – that’s the one basically anyone who uses any sort of Google hardware or software will be interested to see and/or hear.

There’ll be a “What’s new in Android” talk at 3:30PM PT on Day 1 (the 18th of May) as well. At 4:15PM PT there’ll be a chat on “what’s new for the web platform.” We recommend you also take a peek at the May 19th, 11AM talk “What’s new in Machine Learning” talk, too.

You can also take a peek at the full event schedule for Google I/O 2021 if you’re unsure of what you’d like to watch. There are three full days of talks and sessions for the masses.

If you want the most vital and/or interesting information from the event, SlashGear will be covering the whole lot. All the most important and interesting news from the event will be available to read about in our main news feed. Stick around as we cover all the best bits.