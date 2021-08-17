Google has a new free Stadia Pro promo for YouTube Premium users

YouTube Premium, the service that you likely see blasted across the app multiple times a day, now has a new promotion that encourages users to give Stadia Pro a try. Premium subscribers who have never previously signed up for Stadia Pro can get three months of free access to the cloud gaming service.

Google announced the new perk on the Stadia Community blog today, revealing the new games coming to the cloud-based gaming platform, as well as a couple of promotions. For YouTube Premium subscribers, you can redeem three months of Stadia Pro access for free; this only applies to new Stadia users.

According to the company, the free Stadia Pro period will be automatically applied to customers who have an eligible YouTube Premium subscription when they sign up for Stadia. The promotion is open to customers located in the US; assuming you sign up but don’t cancel before the free trial runs out, you’ll then be charged the regular $9.99/month fee for Stadia Pro.

Stadia Pro comes with certain benefits not available to other Stadia players, including free monthly games and discounts on some games. You don’t need Stadia Pro to buy and play Stadia games, mind, and if you let the subscription lapse, you won’t have access to the free games redeemed under the subscription.

YouTube aside, Google also announced today that its Stadia Pro subscribers also have the opportunity to play The Elder Scrolls Online for free starting at 7 AM PT on August 17 through 7 AM PT on August 30. This offer is made under the Stadia Free Play Days.