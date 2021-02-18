Google Fi adds more mid-range Motorola phones to its team

Google would have probably preferred if its users went all-in on its Internet services, mobile network, and phones but it knows it doesn’t always get all three. Even those subscribed to its Google Fi service might not be big fans of Google’s own Pixel handsets. To be a decent carrier, Google Fi has to offer a few more phones from other brands and it is now expanding its Motorola offering with three new mid-range handsets for every need and budget.

To be clear, these phones won’t be competing with more popular phones that happen to also be more expensive. Then again, until the Motorola Edge S last month, Motorola hasn’t exactly been competing in the market anyway, preferring to cast its net wide in the mid-range market instead.

The Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) offer upgraded versions of their namesakes. This year’s Moto G Power carries a Snapdragon 662 beneath a 6.6-inch 1600×720 HD+ screen and is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery. The newer Moto G Play, on the other hand, takes it down a notch to a Snapdragon 460 and a smaller 6.5-inch screen with the exact same resolution. The 5,000 mAh battery is also the same, fortunately.

The highlight of this batch could very well be the Motorola One Ace 5G, currently the most affordable 5G phone available on Google Fi’s shelves thanks to a Snapdragon 750G. The larger 6.7-inch display upgrades the resolution to 2400×1080 but, despite all the upgrades, is still powered by the same 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto G Play (2021) unsurprisingly asks for the least amount at $99 while the Moto G Power (2021) goes up to $199. The Motorola One Ace 5G, on the other hand, starts at $279. All three can be availed for free for a limited time if you sign up with Google Fi.