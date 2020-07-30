Google Camera app leaks next cool features for Pixel

The Android app Google Camera (version 7.5) was revealed this week with a collection of new camera features. This new app doesn’t allow all of the features noted to work on every new phone – but it DOES indicate what Google will most likely focus on in the next big Google devices event. The first of these will likely be the Google Pixel 4a (5G).

One of several new features included in the latest build of Google Camera is an easier video sharing system. Included in the update, users will be able to share just-recorded videos as easy as it is to share a photo. A short list of apps are activated with quick video sharing abilities, including: WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber, Verizon Messages, VSCO, and Twitter.

Also in the video sharing list of compatible apps is Textra, Telegram, Snapchat, Slack, Skype, Signal, and ShareChat. There’s also LINE, Kik, KakaoTalk, Instagram, imo, Helo, GroupMe, and some obvious names, like Google Messages, Google, Hangouts, Facebook Messenger, Facebook, and Discord.

The new Google Camera app includes new designations for flash intensity. It’s likely this system will be directed at the Google Pixel’s many long-exposure and multiple-shot smart processing features.

Google includes Audio Zoom in this latest version of the Google Camera app, but it does not seem to do much in most Google Pixel devices at the moment. Per notes from 9to5Google, Audio Zoom will “boost the sound where the user is zooming in on.”

The app includes notes about a Motion Blur system for the newest Pixel devices. This will likely act to more intelligently capture subject matter in motion – as the name indicates.

Google Pixel smartphones appear in the code for this app – but not ALL Pixel phones. In the mix are Google Pixel 4a (codename Sunfish), Google Pixel 4a (5G) (codename Bramble), and Pixel 5 (codename Redfin).

Notice anything missing? Rumors suggest that the next Google Pixel devices will include a Google Pixel 4a with a smaller-of-two size, and a larger device, Pixel 5. The Pixel 5 will most likely be released in one size – replacing the Pixel 4 XL. Cross your fingers the’ll be price-appropriate and full of fun features.