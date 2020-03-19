Google Advanced Protection Program tweaks “outside” app installs

Today the folks at Google responsible for the Google Advanced Protection Program let it be known that their security system would change. Ever-so-slightly, but in some extremely important ways, the Google Advanced Protection Program will modify the ways it handles Google Play Protect and the limiting of app installs from outside the Google Play Store. These changes will not affect Android, iOS, or desktop users not enrolled in the Google Advanced Protection Program.

If you’re enrolled in the Google Advanced Protection Program, you’ll find a few changes coming your way in the near future. That system is a voluntary switch ON to higher security measures on a variety of devices. You’ll be able to run it on your Android device, iOS (iPhone, etc), or desktop machine, and it affects the ways in which you’re protected in several ways.

One of the newest ways in which the Google Advanced Protection Program is changed starting soon is the switching ON of Google Play Protect app scanning. It’s automatically switched on, rather than needing to be switched on manually.

Google Play Protect app scanning isn’t strictly new, but it’s not always required to be switched on for all versions of Android. If you’re in the Google Advanced Protection Program, in the near future, Google Play Protect will be switched on by default.

Another bit that’ll be changed is the limitation of apps installed from outside the Google Play app store. If you’re using the Google Advanced Protection Program on an Android device, you’ll only be able to install apps from Google Play – OR the Android Debug Bridge (ADB). You’ll also be able to install apps from app stores that were “pre-installed by your device manufacturer.”

Users that wish to install apps outside of these sources (or without ADB), they’ll need to un-enroll in Advanced Protection or remove the Advanced Protection-enrolled account from your device. If you re-enroll then in the program after you’ve installed an app from an outside source, said apps will not be removed, and said apps will not be prevented from updating.