God of War PS5 sequel delayed beyond 2021

Those of you who are looking forward to the next God of War now have a longer wait ahead of you. Sony Santa Monica today announced that the game has been delayed, likely surprising few people given that we haven’t actually seen anything from the game yet. Indeed, it looks like PS5’s big releases for 2021 will be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West now that this God of War sequel has been delayed.

Sony Santa Monica announced the delay on Twitter today. “Since the release of the next God of War teaser last year, we’ve been humbled by the amount of love our community has shown us,” the statement reads. “We’re incredibly grateful to see so many people excited to experience the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ journey.”

pic.twitter.com/LLXnEof2Lg — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

“We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to shift our release window to 2022. Thank you all for your continued support, we’ve got some exciting things in the works and we can’t wait to show you!”

The PS5 sequel to God of War was originally slated to launch sometime this year, but we never received a more specific release date than that. We haven’t seen anything regarding the next God of War game since that teaser was released last year, leading many to assume that the game probably wouldn’t make its 2021 window.

This might be good news depending on how successful you’ve been at procuring a PlayStation 5. It isn’t hard to imagine that many people are looking to buy a PS5 specifically to play the next God of War game, but with chip shortages and high demand making stock hard to come by, this delay at least gives them more time to get their hands on a console. We’ll let you know when more is shared about the next God of War game, so stay tuned.