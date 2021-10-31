GMC Hummer EV range mysteriously surfaces in MyChevrolet app

At this point, we know almost everything there is to know about the coming GMC Hummer EV. The Hummer was originally a gasoline-swilling monster SUV that met its demise in part because of pressure from groups who felt like it produces too much pollution and its high price. GMC revived the Hummer as an electric super truck of sorts with massive amounts of power and torque under the hood.

The rebirth of the Hummer also saw a massive increase in price for the all-electric vehicle. One of the mysteries that remained about the EV was exactly how far the monster would drive on a full charge of its batteries. The answer to that question has surfaced in a very strange location. Someone from the Hummer Chat forum recently updated the MyChevrolet app to show information on charge and driving range for various Chevrolet electric vehicles.

After the app was updated, the user logged in and found three new electric vehicles listed in the app. The vehicles added included the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, both of which are listed with their EPA estimated driving ranges. However, the GMC Hummer EV pickup was also listed with the driving range quoted at 334 miles. Keep in mind the GMC vehicle turned up in the MyChevrolet app, not the MyGMC app where it would be expected. GM typically segregates its different brands and doesn’t mix them amongst apps.

It’s worth noting that even when they quoted a driving range of 334 miles for a full charge, the Hummer EV pickup listed in the app drives further than both versions of the Bolt, which are rated for up to 259 miles per charge. It makes sense that the larger Hummer would drive further than the smaller Bolt vehicles because its significantly larger body and chassis allows for larger batteries. However, some were certainly hoping that the Hummer EV would go significantly further than 334 miles.

Previously, GMC had estimated that the Hummer would go 350 miles more on a charge. It’s unclear if the 334-mile driving range is an EPA estimate that just hasn’t been published officially or if GM is simply revising its promise for the vehicle. Anyone expecting a huge driving range from the massive electric vehicle was looking for too much. Not only is it very large and heavy, but it also has a trio of electric motors combining to make 1000 horsepower. While it’s certainly nonpolluting since it’s an electric vehicle, it was built for performance and style more than the overall driving range.

There’s also always the chance that the number is simply arbitrary and someone plugged it into the app as a placeholder. Another possibility to explain the lower driving range could be that the range is specific to a model. While the top-of-the-line version will have 1000 horsepower, less powerful iterations will range from 625 horsepower up to 800 horsepower. It’s not outside the realm of expectation for a less powerful version to have a longer driving range.

It’s also worth noting that even if this is an unpublished EPA estimate, drivers can often get a significantly longer range than the EPA estimates. The Porsche Taycan is a very good example of that phenomenon, frequently going much further than the EPA claims on charge. However, the opposite is true in that some EV drivers cannot approach the range the EPA estimates because range varies depending on temperature, terrain, and driving style. At least we have some idea of how far the Hummer can go before it needs an outlet.