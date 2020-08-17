Ghost of Tsushima: Legends co-op gameplay launch details revealed

Ghost of Tsushima has turned out to be a solid, single-player action game, but later this year, Sucker Punch is going to deliver an update that shakes things up significantly. This update will deliver a new game mode called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends that focuses on cooperative play and even raiding. It’s safe to say that most of us did not see this announcement coming.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog today, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be a pretty big departure from the core game. You won’t be playing through the game’s story mode in Legends, so it sounds like that will remain a purely single-player affair. It seems what you’ll be doing in Legends ultimately depends on how many players are in your party.

With just two players, you and a friend will be taking on a series of co-op story missions that escalate in difficulty. Sucker Punch says these missions build “on the foundation of combat from the single-player campaign but with new megical twists that often require careful synchronization with your partner.”

Toss two more players into the mix and your party of four will be facing a series of wave-based survival missions. Shortly after Legends launches, Sucker Punch will be adding a four-player raid to the game as well, which will be “sending you and your partners to an entirely new realm to challenge a brutal, terrifying enemy.”

There will be four classes to pick from in all, including the Samurai, Hunter, Assassin, and Ronin. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be a free download available for all owners of the game. We don’t have a release date for the update yet, but Sony and Sucker Punch say it will be arriving sometime this fall.