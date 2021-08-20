Genshin Impact 2.1 update serves up Aloy, two new islands next month

Today, miHoYo announced plans for Genshin Impact version 2.1, which is shaping up to be a big update for the game. Dubbed “Floating World Under the Moonlight” Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 update will add two new islands to explore and a collection of new features to the game. It will also wrap up the main storyline with the end of the Inazuma’s Archon questline.

So, a lot is happening with Genshin‘s version 2.1 update, but it’s also well worth pointing out that this update will begin the “Savior From Another World” crossover event in which Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West will be available. With the version 2.1 update, Aloy will be available to all PlayStation 4 and 5 players who have reached Adventure Rank 20. With the version 2.2 update, Aloy will be available to all Adventure Rank 20 or higher players regardless of platform.

In addition to the two new islands, the 2.1 update will add several new boss enemies, including the new Trounce Domain Boss Signora. In addition, we’ll see three new characters join the roster: the five-star Electro polearm user Raiden Shogun; the five-star Hydro catalyst user Sangonomiya Kokomi; and the Electro bow user Kujou Sara.

Aloy ventures to Genshin Impact on September 1. In-depth gameplay details on her “Frozen Wilds’ skill, Predator bow, and more: https://t.co/GKni7qyzGm pic.twitter.com/xmmKDJXdRL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 20, 2021

The update will also bring the Moonchase Festival with it, which will feature a treasure hunt that will reward players will useful resources, chief of which is the four-star claymore Luxurious Sea-Lord. The theme to that claymore isn’t random, as update 2.1 will also introduce fishing to the game. Players will be able to fish across the entire continent of Teyvat and even raise ornamental fish in their personal realms.

So, it sounds like Genshin Impact‘s version 2.1 update is going to be a big one. We’ll see it arrive on September 1st, and you can see the trailer for it embedded above. There’s no word on when the version 2.2 update will be arriving, but we’ll keep an ear to the ground for more on that.