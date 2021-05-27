Gear4’s new kid-friendly iPad case has an antimicrobial shield

Kids and tablets can be a distraction or a recipe for expensive repairs, meaning a case is a necessity not a nicety. While the popularity of Apple’s iPad means it’s not short of options there for protection – both from the Cupertino company itself and many third-parties – Gear4 believes its new Orlando iPad case has an edge.

It’s designed for the iPad 10.2-inch (7th and 8th gen), Apple’s most affordable version. The main body of the case is made of EVA foam, making it lightweight and sturdy.

Two multi-functional arms pivot around 180-degrees. They can be used as carry-handles for the tablet, an adjustable stand for propping it up to watch videos, or to wrap around the headrest of a car seat for a distraction while on road-trips. Like the case itself, they’re designed to have the right amount of squishiness so as to avoid accidents.

What sets the Gear4 Orland apart from other iPad cases, though, are the two treatments the company applies. The first is a RepelFlex antimicrobial coating, which covers both the body of the case and the handles. It’s designed to prevent things like odor-causing bacteria and other microorganisms from growing.

Equally important is the inner lining of the case, which uses D3O for drop protection. Here blended with other materials, Gear4 says, it’s designed to toughen up on impact to absorb the forces involved and hopefully prevent a smashed screen or dented casing. Orlando is rated for up to 6.5 feet of drop prevention, Gear4 says.

Putting its money where its mouth is, the company is covering the case with a limited lifetime warranty. Break it, or have it come apart with typical wear, and Gear4 will replace it.

The Gear4 Orlando iPad case is available from today, in blue or coral. It’s priced at $39.99.