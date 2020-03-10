GDC will live stream talks and events in place of postponed show

Back in February, GDC 2020 was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Though the organizers of the Game Developers Conference hope to host the event at some point in the summer, there’s the tricky fact that many developers and publishers had presentations ready to go for mid-March. GDC announced a solution to that issue today, revealing that it will be live streaming a number of presentations that were originally scheduled to happen during the show.

“Thanks to submissions from many of the original speakers who had talks accepted for GDC 2020, organizers will be streaming speaker-recorded versions of the talks they would have given in person, for free all week (from 9am to 5pm PT) from March 16th through 20th,” GDC’s organizers wrote today on the show’s website.

On top of that, GDC will also live stream the Independent Games Festival and the Game Developers Choice Awards beginning at 5 PM PDT on Wednesday, March 18th. An hour before those ceremonies begin, Double Fine and iam8bit will be hosting a Day of the Devs showcase to show off a number of upcoming indie games. All of the live streams will be happening on GDC’s Twitch channel, so there’s no charge to watch.

If you can’t watch live, you’ll be able to watch VODs of these talks on YouTube and through the GDC Vault. For now, GDC hasn’t released a detailed streaming schedule, but it says that’s coming on Friday, March 13th.

In addition to these live streams that GDC plans to host, a number of other companies have stated that they’ll be showing off their planned GDC content separately. That includes Microsoft, which published a streaming schedule for its Game Stack presentations today. We’ll see what GDC’s full stream schedule looks like later this week, so stay tuned for that.