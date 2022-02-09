Garmin Instinct 2 series includes Solar variant with ‘unlimited battery’

Garmin has announced the latest release in its wearable lineup, the Instinct 2 Series. The company revealed the new smartwatches on February 9, 2022, touting better battery life, and Garmin’s full suite of health and wellness features. The new Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S will be available in multiple “purpose-built” editions, including a Surf, Tactical, and Camo edition. The different editions offer unique styles, color options like Electric Lime, Neo-Tropic, and Poppy, and widgets to help you get the most out of the watch.

Garmin

The Instinct 2 Series is made for users who need rugged and capable smartwatches, and the new options will include a traditional 45mm bezel, as well as a smaller 40mm bezel (this smaller version being the version called Instinct 2S). This should let you find a watch that feels like a perfect fit on your wrist, which is exceptionally important if you’re going out into the wilderness or taking part in physically active events. On top of offering the different purpose-built versions, Garmin also shared that the Instinct 2 Solar variant will give users “unlimited battery life” when in smartwatch mode. If you spend a lot of time away from your chargers, being able to rely on solar power to keep your smartwatch running will be a huge boon.

Instinct 2 Series includes purpose-built variants

Each of the three purpose-built variants of the Instinct 2 Series comes with its own unique options. The Surf Edition provided widgets to keep up with the tide, as well as features dedicated to watersports activities like windsurfing and kiteboarding. Users will also be able to keep track of any activities using the included Surfline Sessions. The Surf Edition offers both the 45mm and 40mm variants, in both standard charging and Solar Variant models (with “unlimited battery life”).

Military personnel looking for a new smartwatch will want to check out the Instinct 2 Solar – Tactical Edition, as they offer dedicated tactical options like Stealth Mode, Kill Switch, and even compatibility with night vision goggles. You can also make use of Dual Format Position Coordinates, as well as the Jumpmaster Activity mode. The Instinct 2 Solar – Tactical Edition includes the aforementioned solar charging ability as well.

Finally, the Camo Editions will provide users with options that blend in no matter where you are. This particular variant doesn’t offer any features not included with the other two editions, save the color. Ultimately, Garmin’s new Instinct 2 Series should at least give you more options to choose from when it comes to health-based smartwatches, which should pair perfectly with some of the other new models Garmin has dropped this year.