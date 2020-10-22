Garmin gamer smartwatch allows YouTuber heart rate streaming

Garmin made a smartwatch specifically for gamers called Instinct Esports Edition. As the name implies, this is a version of a watch that’s already been released, this time made instead with gamers in mind, instead of a primary focus on outdoor sports. This new watch will be sold in stores in time for the holiday season 2020 – you might even see them available for sale later today!

The Garmin Instinct Esports Edition includes Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, and has its own Heart Rate monitor. There’s a Body Battery Energy Monitor in this device (using heart rate, stress, and sleep data), that’ll let gamers know “when to play and when to rest.” There’s also a set of 30+ sports apps available for those gamers that actually DO want to participate in some traditional active action.

This watch has a “dedicated esports activity function” that Garmin says will “track and analyze heart rate and stress during play, as well as offer long-term trend analysis.” While it’d certainly be possible to do something similar with any other heart rate tracking device, here Garmin offers the simplicity of a dedicated space with insight into the meaning of the data for gaming sessions.

This watch is purpose-built to military standards (MIL-STD 810) so you’ll be able to bash with impunity. There’s a 14 day lifespan for the battery “in smartwatch mode” and 80 hours of battery life in “esports mode.”

Above you’ll see a presentation video released by Garmin for the Instinct Esports Edition. Below you’ll see a Garmin-made video showing how a Garmin Instinct Esports Edition might connect to the app STR3AMUP! This app connects with the watch to allow heart rate, stress level, and Body Battery data to be streamed LIVE to the web. Imagine the strange and potentially disturbing possibilities.

The Garmin Instinct Esports Edition was released this week in stores and online. The suggested retail price for the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition is approximately $300 USD. You can get this watch in any color you like, so long as it is black with red accents (a combination Garmin calls “Black Lava”).

NOTE: To be clear, there are a BUNCH of different editions of the “Instinct” watch. You can get the Instinct Solar in Sunburst yellow, an Instinct Solar in camo, an Instinct Tactical Edition in black, and a radical Instinct Solar Surf Edition in “Cloudbreak” colors. None of the other editions are specifically aimed at gamers, but they’ve got the vast majority of the features just the same.