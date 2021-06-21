Galaxy Z Fold 3 to have 256GB and 512GB storage options

Google was never a fan of removable storage on Android and refused to put microSD card readers in any of its Nexus or Pixel phones. Other Android phone makers, however, preferred to keep users happy, and Samsung used to be one of those. Despite the initial backlash, Samsung has been slowly removing memory expansion options from its flagship phones. That makes this rumor about the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s storage options even more significant, especially in light of its rumored price tag.

While it might be a shame and a disappointment to not have a microSD card slot on phones like the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S21, it might be a bit forgivable not to have one on foldable phones. Samsung has probably tried to avoid any potential place of entry for particles, given how sensitive some internal components are. It also may have been trying to reduce manufacturing costs by leaving out what it may consider unnecessary features.

Unfortunately, that also means you’re left with the storage capacity available when you bought your phone and for the price it was sold. For the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its $2,000 price tag, having only 256GB of storage forever can feel suffocating. The good news, at least based on rumors, is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be cheaper than last year’s foldable phone. Even better, it will still start at 256GB.

It’s a matter of perspective, of course, and 256GB is still 256GB, which means it might still not be enough for some users. Now, however, it may have a price that sets expectations better. Not only that, but the rumors also point to 512GB configurations, most likely for higher price tags.

This is a list of Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices updated to the latest date. There is a 512GB option. I emphasized the watermark greatly because the image I posted last time spread to Indian websites that deal with IT topics without any sources or citations.#Samsung #GalaxyZFold3 pic.twitter.com/JFp4hRE4PY — AlieNaTiZ (@kbc20000) June 19, 2021

It will be admirable and impressive if Samsung manages to really push the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 down despite having a lot more features. These are based on unofficial information, of course, and we won’t know until August how much Samsung will be asking for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its features.