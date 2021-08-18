Galaxy Z Fold 3 teardown is as tedious as you might imagine

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is probably one of the most complex smartphones in the market today. In addition to the flexible screen and the hinge that keeps it together, this year’s foldable device also introduces IPX8 waterproof rating and an under-display (or under-panel) camera. All of these contribute to a device that needs to be tightly and securely packed, which, unfortunately, also means that it will be a pain to take apart and repair.

Samsung’s foldable phones have always been more complex than normal phones. That was true even for the first-gen Galaxy Fold that didn’t have an advanced hinge or any water resistance rating at all. With more features packed into the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there is less space to cram all the hardware that enables those features, resulting in a more complicated arrangement of screws and cables.

PBKreviews took the first plunge in trying to take the Galaxy Z Fold 3 apart while ensuring that it will still work when reassembled. From the get-go, it was already a tedious process since you have to remove the external Cover Display first, something that’s usually done last with normal, single-screen phones. And then, there are the plethora of screws that make it even more tedious to tear down and put the phone back together.

Luckily, there are no surprises and hidden traps inside, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s components are more or less exactly as advertised. The teardown doesn’t go into the hinge nor to the internal main screen, which could destroy the phone completely.

PBKreviews gives the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a rather low score of 2 out of 10 when it comes to repairability, which isn’t surprising. The foldable device’s increased durability and IPX8 rating could at least help it survive a bit longer, but accidents do happen. Hopefully, your purchase will come with a case and some special warranty for your peace of mind.