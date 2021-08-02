Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Pro leak hints at a slightly different stylus

There are less than two weeks left before Samsung’s big Unpacked event, and we may have already had our fill of leaks and rumors regarding the company’s upcoming products. Aside from actual prices and availability dates, however, one small detail hasn’t been talked about that much. Samsung recently confirmed that it made a special S Pen just for its foldable phones, and a new piece of information about the still-unreleased S Pen Pro could be that promised stylus.

The S Pen Pro name might sound familiar to Samsung fans. It came up earlier this year with the launch of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and its optional S Pen that was markedly different from the ones found in the Galaxy Note series, as seen in the image above. Samsung mentioned an S Pen Pro back then but mysteriously fell silent not long afterward.

Now tipster @chunvn8888 on Twitter reveals the specs of what is allegedly the S Pen Pro. Some details are pretty much standard for an S Pen, like 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 0.7mm tip. Others, like the ability to magnetically attach to the back of some cases, sound more like the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s S Pen.

What’s particularly interesting about this S Pen is that it charges via USB-C, something that no S Pen has needed before. It is also designed so that it won’t damage the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen, which is the biggest cause of concern for combining a stylus with a foldable phone. In other words, it will be using a different technology from other S Pen’s (Wacom EMR vs. AES), which, in turn, means the S Pen Pro cannot be interchanged with any other S Pen.

Price around 70 bucks in the UK? https://t.co/qed83EZ936 pic.twitter.com/IKLzXqA0KZ — Chun (@chunvn8888) July 27, 2021

Whether this S Pen Pro is the same stylus promised for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is actually still uncertain. It doesn’t make sense, however, for Samsung to create a different incompatible stylus that can’t be used on phones other than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be interesting to see how this plays in practice, especially when it comes to that part about not damaging the sensitive flexible display.