Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen officially confirmed, Galaxy Note future in limbo

In about two weeks or so, Samsung will be holding its next Unpacked event, but a lot about the products that will debut there may already be well-known by now. Of course, that information comes from unofficial sources, and there’s much to be said when Samsung itself confirms this or that tidbit. That is exactly what happened when Samsung officially put in black and white a feature that will have Galaxy Z Fold 3 hopefuls excite while also leaving Galaxy Note fans weary once more.

Unlike OnePlus, Samsung doesn’t exactly go out of its way to tease upcoming products. Sure, it may drop a hint or two, but it is very coy about new features. Once in a while, it does clue people in by announcing a new RAM module, UFS storage tech, or Exynos processor ahead of a new phone’s launch. This time around, however, its teaser is succinct and direct to the point.

In talking about its third generation of foldable devices, Samsung goes on and on about how its partnerships, particularly with Google and Microsoft, enable it to offer better security and features. It tries to excite prospective buyers with the idea of more partner apps made available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, though most people might simply read that as “bloatware.”

The more relevant part of Samsung’s message, however, was made towards the end. It confirms, in clear terms, that it will be unveiling the “first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones.” Curiously, it doesn’t specifically name the Galaxy Z Fold 3, leaving the possibility open for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to also support the stylus.

Sadly, Samsung ends on a somewhat discouraging note, at least for long-time Galaxy Note fans. In addition to reaffirming that there will be no Galaxy Note this year, the company also says it is working to “further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices.” In other words, it will be taking key Galaxy Note features and making them available to other phones until it no longer makes business sense to have a separate Galaxy Note at all.