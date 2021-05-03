Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks show S Pen, Under-Display Camera

Now that Samsung’s “most powerful Galaxy” products have been revealed, all eyes will be turning to its next big event in about three months. That will be, of course, the pair of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latter reportedly skipping a number to match the former. Many of their expected features have already been leaked but now a few marketing materials show off some of those, including what may be an under-display camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already expect to support an S Pen, though it won’t be hiding inside the phone itself. Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra this year, it will be an optional accessory that will have to be stored outside, perhaps with a special case just for the foldable. A screen grab from what looks like a press render for the phone shows of one use case for it but it also hints at an unexpected surprise.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 both have Flat Aluminum sides like Sony phones & iPhones. As I said in today's video, this is done to create an illusion that there is no gap, but in reality there is a very small one. pic.twitter.com/MZnuwPIYpL — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

The S Pen could be used to take notes by hand during a video call, as the leak above shows. That leak, however, also show no sign of a camera cutout, even a circular one. Indeed, the same source pretty much claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an under-display camera, one that is claimed to be better than ZTE’s disappointing implementation on the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 The camera is in the same spot as the Z Fold 2, but under the Display. It is alot better than the one ZTE used. pic.twitter.com/upBOG0MYt1 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) May 2, 2021

This leak was corroborated by another leak, this time coming with an image of the foldable phone’s back. Unlike this year’s Samsung flagships, it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t be adopting the new Contour Cut camera design on its back. It will have three cameras only, it seems, none of which show a periscope-style telephoto camera.

This new leak about an under-display camera, along with previous rumors about IP water resistance rating, S Pen support, and slimmer bezels, definitely make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 sound like Samsung’s most powerful Galaxy phone this year. There is still no firm word on when it will be announced, but it could happen as early as July if the company’s adjusted schedule is to be taken into account.