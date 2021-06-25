Galaxy Z Fold 3 features confirmed in FCC filing

It’s still two months away but almost everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been leaked by now. Of course, those come with disclaimers about their accuracy, even when many people say almost the exact same things about this or that feature. It’s still a different case, however, when someone more authoritative practically puts a rubber stamp on those rumors, and one probably can’t get more authoritative than the US FCC, at least as far as third-party sources of information go.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is positioned to be the pinnacle of Samsung’s foldable phones, at least so far. It would bear what could be the most resilient Ultra-Thin Glass or UTG that Samsung has used so far, at least enough to support an S Pen stylus. It might also have Samsung’s first Under Display Camera (UDC) even before its mainstream Galaxy S flagship does.

An FCC certification for the phone, technically a certain SM-F926U and SM-F926U1, confirms at least one of those. It notes that the device works with an S-PEN using inductive coupling, just like how the S Pen has always worked. Based on recent leaks and renders, however, the foldable phone won’t have a silo for the stylus to call its home.

The document also mentions a few other features that may not have made headlines in leaks. That includes Ultra-Wide Band or UWB wireless technology that’s commonly used now for IoT and object trackers. There’s also the presence of 9W reverse wireless charging, useful if you have Galaxy Buds to charge.

What the document doesn’t mention, unsurprisingly, is that UDC camera that probably goes beyond the scope of the FCC’s jurisdiction. A recent render suggests Samsung might go with a more traditional punch-hole cutout for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is probably just fine for most interested buyers anyway.