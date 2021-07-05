Galaxy Z Fold 3 announcement date confirmed by Samsung exec

We have heard and seen all that we can know about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones, but the one crucial detail that seems to still be in flux is the date of its debut. While most leaks and tips agree that it will all take place in August, the exact date has still been a matter of some debate. However, a new statement that claims to be from a Samsung official tries to put the matter to rest by giving not just an exact date but even an exact time.

That Samsung would announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in August is no longer up for debate. It would match last year’s timeline when it announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in early August. That it would also be launched in August isn’t exactly surprising either, given how Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 far earlier than usual this year, too.

That leaves the date for the next Unpacked 2021 event, which some put on August 3, and others believe it will take place on August 11. According to a report from Korean media, an unnamed Samsung official has confirmed the August 11 date for Unpacked 2021. Additionally, the exec even gave a 10 AM Eastern date for the event.

Unpacked 2021 will, of course, have the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 as the center of attraction, but they won’t be the only ones there. The Galaxy Watch 4 will also capture people’s attention because of its new Wear OS experience. Also making its debut will be the Galaxy Buds 2, which has recently been making rounds in the rumor mill as well.

Although there isn’t much else that hasn’t been leaked about these devices, Geekbench reveals some still-unofficial confirmation of those details in terms of specs. An entry for the SM-F926U, believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s model number, shows a rather powerful phone with a Snapdragon 888, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 running inside. This isn’t news, of course, but it’s still good to hear some corroboration of what we’ve heard so far.