Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 prices leaked again

Although the official invite has yet to go out, it might be less than a month now before Samsung’s big Unpacked event. Based on a recent leak, it has quite a lot to reveal in August, including three smartphones, two smartwatches, and a pair of TWS earbuds. The center of attraction will be the foldable phones, of course, with their upgraded specs and reportedly more accessible price tags. The latter has been leaked anew to strengthen the hope of potential buyers.

Nothing’s certain until the devices actually land in their respective markets, but, chances are, these leaks are close to the real deal. It has already been tipped repeatedly that Samsung’s two new foldable phones will be ironically cheaper despite having better specs in most areas. Figures have mostly been estimates, however, and a new leak clamps it down to a specific range.

According to a blog post on Naver, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost somewhere between 1,900,000 to 1,999,000 KRW, roughly $1,660 to $1,750 when directly converted. The number might still be staggering, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched for $1,999. Even a 15% price cut already means a lot.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s price could be even better, tipped to be between 1,200,000 and 1,280,000 KRW, around $1,050 to $1,120. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, pretty much the second-gen Galaxy Z Flip, went for $1,450 initially, though it quickly dropped to $1,200. That makes the next foldable clamshell around 20% cheaper.

Much of the leaks we’ve heard so far revolve mostly around the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also shaping up to be a noteworthy upgrade. If these price projects are anywhere near the mark, they could make the foldable phones look more attractive, even if they are still beyond most people’s budgets. Samsung is expected to hold its Unpacked event on August 11, and pricing details will most likely be announced before pre-orders begin.