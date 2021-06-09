Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 price rumor sounds too good to be true

The Galaxy S21 series looked solid but recent reports whisper about its less than impressive sales figures. The Galaxy Note 21, however, is already confirmed to be a no-show this year, to be replaced in part by an admittedly interesting Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition. That makes Samsung’s two upcoming foldable phones its most exciting devices this year but they are also dreaded to be its most expensive. A recent report now suggests it won’t exactly be the case and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may actually be cheaper than their predecessors.

That Samsung’s foldable phones would be very expensive isn’t at all that surprising. They add expensive flexible screens and more components on top of already premium flagship specs. Even the smaller Galaxy Z Flip, which was actually designed that way to be more affordable, started at around $1,500 despite some compromises in the cameras and the battery.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are both rumored to be very worthy upgrades in their own right. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to get a larger internal screen thanks to shrinking bezels and a larger external cover display as well. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, might have S Pen support and an Under-Display Camera (UDC), among other rumored features.

With those juicy but unofficial details, it’s almost unbelievable that these phones would actually cost less but that is exactly what SamMobile is now claiming. The two will be 20% cheaper than last year’s models, according to its sources, which potentially brings the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s price down to around $1,600. Depending on which price the cut will be based on, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could even end up costing below $1,000.

The massive price cuts could be Samsung’s way of making foldable phones, especially its own, more mainstream and more accessible. It might also be trying to beat its rivals to the punch who might soon be launching more affordable foldable devices. Given market dynamics, however, it almost sounds too good to be true but we definitely hope it will.