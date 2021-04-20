Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 might finally get IP ratings

Fancy and interesting as they were, Samsung foldable phones raised many questions about their durability, especially after the first Galaxy Fold failed spectacularly in just a few weeks. Since then, Samsung has spared no effort to inspired confidence in the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines by improving the mechanisms and protections used on the devices. There is still, however, some doubt about how well they’d fair with a bit of a splash or an attack of dust but those doubts might finally be dispelled in this year’s generation of foldables. the first of their kind to get an IP rating.

There is still some debate among phone manufacturers about the so-called Ingress Protection or IP rating. In a nutshell, this is an industry standard that indicates just how much a certain product can withstand dust and water accidents and for how long. The highest IP68 rating available on most phones, for example, means that the device can survive in water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes only.

As OnePlus often explains, getting an IP certification is expensive. It involves purchasing equipment and paying fees per device model, a cost that eventually trickles down to consumers. Some manufacturers have their own stress tests for phones but others find the double-digit IP rating a solid source of confidence for consumers.

That might be the angle that Samsung is aiming for with this rumor that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (we’re skipping the Z Flip 2, apparently) will bear some IP rating or another. Unfortunately, that scoop doesn’t come with an actual figure but it’s still better than nothing and simply taking Samsung’s word for it.

Together with rumors about a new and stronger Ultra-Thin Glass (UTC) panel and hints about an “Armored Frame”, it seems that this year’s Galaxy foldables will be the most durable of their kind yet. Impressive as that may sound, however, it just means that foldable phones, as well as future rollable phones, will still be playing catch-up with what is now standard in the mobile market.