Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 hands-on video leaks ahead of debut

It’s probably safe to assume that we already know almost everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 by now. Of course, there might be some incorrect details here and there, but the big picture for Samsung’s next foldable phones is pretty much complete. Of course, we haven’t seen the real devices yet, except for 3D renders and alleged marketing materials. Unsurprisingly, though, a video showing off these two phones has just surfaced, a mere 24 hours or so before everything becomes official.

The two foldable smartphones match those renders that claim to be what the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will look like. Rather than just dummy models, however, these are actual devices that are presumably the retail version. While the video doesn’t exactly add anything we haven’t heard or seen before, it does confirm a few things.

The biggest detail here is probably the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s much-rumored under-display camera, clearly evident in the video. Or rather, it’s is clearly not evident, which is the whole point of the UDC feature. The source uploads a separate video showing that in action, where the under-display camera is almost completely imperceptible.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also shown in the video, which doesn’t exactly have much in the way of spectacular upgrades. It does have a dual camera on its back and a larger external Cover Display, something that’s also confirmed by this video.

Samsung’s lawyers are probably scrambling to address the company’s leak problem, but it’s definitely far too late for these two. Too bad the hands-on doesn’t include what could be the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s biggest feature, its compatibility with an S Pen.