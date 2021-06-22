Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are reportedly off to an early start

We’re still two months away from Samsung’s expected launch of its next-gen foldables, but it seems that the company is kicking things off already. In fact, it might be kicking things off earlier than usual this year, which, in turn, might be setting expectations higher as well. Industry sources claim that the wheels have started turning for the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s and Galaxy Z Flip 3’s production and certification, all of which point to the rumored August launch.

It was already rumored earlier this month that production for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has already begun but a newer insider scoop is putting a more positive light on the report. According to Frontpage Tech, Samsung is apparently ordering 50,000 to 70,000 units of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 per day, which is a “staggering” increase compared to their predecessors. All in all, the company is reportedly aiming for a combined 7 million units of foldable phones, more than thrice the volume it produced for last year’s models.

It isn’t just production that has begun early. A report coming from South Korea claims that Samsung has already distributed prototypes to local carriers. These prototypes are intended for network tests and are usually conducted two months before a particular phone’s launch. These hint at an August timeframe that is earlier than last year’s schedule.

The reports also suggest Samsung’s extremely positive outlook for its 2021 foldables that it is willing to risk producing a lot of units even before they launch. It might be banking on how the phones will be priced in contrast to their predecessors. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch for 1.9 million KRW, roughly $1,680, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumored to have a 1.3 million KRW price tag or around $1,150.

Despite those figures, the two will still boast significant upgrades rather than cutting out features. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even expected to bear Samsung’s first Under-Display Camera (UDC) along with S Pen support and an IP rating, the latter two a first for foldables. The mass production numbers may also explain why Samsung has allegedly postponed the Galaxy S21 FE’s production, putting limited components in the foldable first.