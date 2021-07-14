Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 briefly appear in Samsung video

We’ve seen quite a good number of leaks about Samsung’s next products, and, in fact, there might be an overabundance of them. These are, of course, unofficial images, mostly renders, of the products, often based on other leaks and rumors. It’s an entirely different matter when Samsung itself does the teasing, even for a split second. Unfortunately, this brief sighting of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t add anything substantially new to the growing body of knowledge about these products.

Samsung wouldn’t intentionally tease an upcoming product without making it almost unrecognizable, of course. Any unintentional revelation is often taken down immediately, sometimes even before the Internet manages to take a snapshot. This case for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 at least confirms some of the design aspects of the two, leaving at least one of the doubts to rest.

In a video promoting the Good Lock system for extending its smartphone’s capabilities via software, Samsung flaunted a few of its devices as props for the promo. One of those happened to be a foldable phone that appeared for less than a second. The only telltale sign that it isn’t a Galaxy Z Fold 2 or even an OG Galaxy Fold is the oblong cutout on the case’s back.

The Galaxy Fold had a rectangular camera bump, while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 had an even bigger bump similar to the Galaxy Note 20. This folio cover, which is also new, “confirms” the renders that have been going around the Internet for the past months. Unfortunately, nothing else can be confirmed from that short glimpse.

It was harder to identify the Galaxy Watch 4 that appeared in the exact same frame. A smartwatch with a silver body, rotating bezel, flat buttons, and leather strap is a combination that hasn’t been seen in a Galaxy Watch before, however. With less than a month before Unpacked 2021, we won’t have to wait long to see these devices in their full glory.