Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t be changing this one important thing

We’re barely a week away from Samsung’s big event that will dump no less than five devices, not counting their variants. Of course, almost everything about those has already been leaked by this time but we’re still waiting for one important detail: price. Of the five, we’re of course expecting Samsung’s third foldable phone to take the crown and a new tip confirms exactly that but in a way you might not have expected.

It’s a good news, bad news sort of thing. According to a Korean news outlet, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will launch in South Korea on September 18, defying rumors of a delayed October availability. It also says that the phone will launch with a price tag of 2,398,000 KRW, exactly the same price as the first Galaxy Fold last year.

If that’s indeed the case, Samsung may be adopting the same pricing scheme across all markets, which hints that the US price could be the same $1,980 as well. On the one hand, those hoping for a cheaper foldable phone will be sorely disappointed. On the other hand, things could have definitely been worse.

That’s because the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be a true upgrade in every sense of the word. In addition to upgraded specs, the phone and tablet in one is expected to have a larger and more durable internal main screen and a secondary cover display that, well, covers more surface on the outside. Those upgrades would have normally warranted a higher price tag so it will actually be a miracle if Samsung sells it for the exact same price as last year’s model.

Either way, we’ll hear the final word about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in August. The same news site claims that there will be another limited Thom Browne Edition this year again. That one will sell for a whopping 4 million KRW, roughly $3,350, for a designer version of an already expensive phone.