Galaxy Z Flip 3 teardown shows plenty of graphite pads

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 probably gets the lion’s share of the attention, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is by no means an underdog. In fact, some early feedback would award the smaller foldable clamshell the “Buy” award for its price and practicality. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, however, is still a complex device that is still less durable than normal smartphones. That may mean it’s also harder to repair, and, fortunately for us, PBKreviews went ahead and tested that theory.

Foldable phones have complex mechanisms and unconventional screens that make them more difficult to take apart. Fortunately, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a considerably smaller device than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so the amount of work needed to pry off the backplate and unscrew parts is also considerably less. It’s still not easy, though, since the phone’s back is made of glass, and there is a display cable hidden underneath one side.

In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a lot of this kind of surprise, with cables running underneath other parts. You have to be careful about the order that you disconnect cables, especially when disconnecting the battery first. As for the two batteries, those are unsurprisingly glued down, but nothing that some alcohol couldn’t dissolve.

The teardown reveals a rather generous amount of graphite pads and graphene covers throughout the phone. Considering the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s compact and cramped space vis-a-vis its powerful hardware, these are probably extra precautions so that heat is properly dissipated.

PBKreviews doesn’t give the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a repairability score, but we’d reckon it would be around 4 or 5 out of 10. Unlike with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it dared to actually remove the foldable main screen, which still worked after the phone was put back in place. That definitely bodes well for repairs, though you will have to remove nearly everything else first before you could get to the screen.